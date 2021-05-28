Russia allows Austrian Airlines to fly to Moscow bypassing Belarus

VIENNA, May 28. / TASS /. Russia has issued a permit to Austrian Airlines to operate a passenger flight on May 28 from Vienna to Moscow on an alternative route that does not pass through the airspace of Belarus, the representative of the Austrian Airlines told TASS on Friday.

"The Russian authorities have today issued permission to Austrian Airlines for an alternative flight route from Vienna to Moscow, which does not go through Belarusian airspace. Austrian Airlines can operate the flight OS 601/602 scheduled for today from Vienna to Moscow and back," the airline representative said.