Industry Ministry invited Elon Musk to Russia to discuss Tesla factory construction

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. The Industry and Trade Ministry invited Elon Musk to come to Russia to discuss the construction of a Tesla factory in the country, the ministry announced on Twitter.

"Dear Elon Musk, we were delighted to learn that you are considering building a factory in Russia. By the way, we have a number of state support measures for local OEMs. (original equipment manufacturers - TASS). Come to see us, we’ll talk about it :) Best regards, Ministry of industry and trade of the Russian Federation," the ministry tweeted.

Earlier, during the New Knowledge educational marathon, head of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, said that the American company Tesla could soon enter the Russian market, as well as create its own production in the country. A number of regions of the Russian Federation have already publicly offered Musk to create production on their territory.