Russia-China trade turnover up 19.8% to $40.2 bln in January-April

BEIJING, May 7. /TASS/. Trade between Russia and China in the first four months of 2021 grew by 19.8% year-on-year to $40.207 bln, the General Customs Administration of China announced on Friday.

According to the published data, exports to Russia in January-April increased by 38.7% and amounted to about $18.19 bln. Imports of Russian goods and services increased by 7.7% to $22.016 bln.