Pipelayer Akademic Chersky launches Nord Stream 2 construction work in Danish waters

MOSCOW, April 27. / TASS /. On April 27, the Akademic Chersky pipe-laying vessel began laying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the territorial waters of Denmark, according to the statement by the operator of the Nord Stream 2 AG project, released on Tuesday

"After successfully passing sea trials, the Akademic Chersky vessel has started pipe-laying work in the exclusive economic zone of Denmark today," the company notes. The pipe-laying is also continued by the Fortuna barge, which started the work earlier.