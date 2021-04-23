Every sixth Russian company uses services of self-employed people, survey shows

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Every sixth company in Russia recruits self-employed people, most often it happens in construction and information technology sectors, according to a survey conducted by the SuperJob HR-service. The survey data was available to TASS.

The survey took place in April and involved 1,000 HR managers from all regions of the country.

"17% of employers' representatives reported that their companies attract self-employed people to perform certain jobs. The largest number of employers that attract self-employed people is among the companies with up to 100 employees (19%), while there are only few such employers(9%) among large companies with the personnel of over 1,000 people," the survey says.

Most often, the services of self-employed people are used by construction companies (25%) and IT-companies (21%). Employers from the manufacturing industry rarely use this practice (7%), the survey adds.