Russia considers potential production of Sputnik V vaccine in Pakistan promising — Lavrov

"Such production has already been launched in those countries, which are our foreign partners. It is beginning in India, Korea and Belarus," he said. "Of course, we are ready, given the available opportunities, to try to help our Pakistani counterparts satisfy their needs, but we have obligations to those countries that contacted us earlier. I believe, however, that this is a very promising issue. Our relevant experts will work on its implementation."

Lavrov noted that 50,000 doses of the Russian vaccine had been delivered to Pakistan, and another 150,000 doses would be provided soon. "Of course, Pakistan’s needs are much greater, but so far it is all about the ability to manufacture that vaccine," he added.