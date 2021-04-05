Germany doubles gas purchases from Gazprom in February

MOSCOW, April 5. /TASS/. Germany increased imports of Russian gas by 63.3% year-on-year to 4.63 bln cubic meters in February 2021, the Russian customs service says on Monday.

Deliveries of Russian gas to Germany gained 13.4% in monthly terms this February.

Russian gas exports soared by 52.3% to 238.7 mln cubic meters for Serbia, by 35.9% to 225.4 mln cubic meters to Greece, by 32.2% to 216.7 mln cubic meters for Bulgaria, and by 32.9% to 405.3 mln cubic meters for Hungary.

Supplies of Russian gas to Belarus gained 13% annually and 3.2% monthly to 1.96 bln cubic meters.

At the same time, gas deliveries dropped by 77% to 225.2 mln cubic meters for Italy, by 25% to 709.4 mln cubic meters for Austria, and by 18% to 850.1 mln cubic meters for France.

Gas supplies to Turkey gained 115.5% annually but lost 11.4% monthly and totaled 2.4 bln cubic meters in February 2021.