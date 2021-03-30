Russia considers G20 important platform for overcoming pandemic, says envoy in Italy

ROME, March 30. /TASS/. Russia considers the Group of 20 an important platform for overcoming the coronavirus pandemic and its economic consequences, Russian Ambassador to Italy Sergei Razov said at a meeting of the commission on foreign affairs of the Italian lower house of parliament on Tuesday.

"Russia considers the Group of 20 an efficient and constructive mechanism of global economic management. Our country is assuming active efforts on all 14 main thematic areas of activities of G20, participates in negotiations, advances particular initiatives on the integration’s agenda," the diplomat said.

"We assume that G20 is unique, integrating the leading centers of global economy, which enables it to act on the basis of acknowledged legitimacy and solve the arising issues as quickly and efficiently as possible," he noted, adding that last year G20 managed to head the global efforts on tackling the coronavirus pandemic and its economic aftermath.

Razov emphasized the necessity to integrate efforts to tackle the pandemic and its consequences in all areas of the economic and social life. "We share the view fixed by G20 that immunization should be considered as a global public achievement distributed on the terms of universal equal and unhindered access. As known, Russia managed to be the first to develop and register the vaccine against the coronavirus, Sputnik V, which has proved efficient. We are open for cooperation with all interested sides on production and distribution of vaccines to protect people," the ambassador said.