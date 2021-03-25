Inflation in Russia is at its peak, Economy Minister says

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Inflation in Russia has reached its peak and the consumer price index will start declining soon in annual terms, Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov told reporters on Thursday.

"We have reached the inflation peak at the moment; [it] stabilized at the level of 5.8% as early as a week ago," Reshetnikov said. "This is despite the fact we had the weekly inflation of 0.2% last week, or 0.18%, if detailing to two decimal places. There was a dip - 0.1% a week earlier; it was regrettably maintained with the further return to the level of 0.2%, and it is stable. At the same time, when talking about annual inflation, we have the decline - 5.7%," he noted.

Inflation has actually reached its peak and "we expect later on that annual inflation will start going down," the Minister added.