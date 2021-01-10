Lukashenko says currency union is to crown integration between Russia and Belarus

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. A currency union between Russia and Belarus is to crown integration processes between the two countries and it is not being looked at at the moment, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview aired by Russia’s Rossiya-1 television channel.

"There was no detailed discussion of a currency union," he said. "Because from the very start we agreed with the Russian president that a currency union, a common currency and so on will constitute the pinnacle. We are yet to achieve that."

"Well, after all, there have been no such necessity. Your (Russia’s - TASS) national banks and our national bank are quite unanimous: there are no problems here," he added.

The Belarusian leader stressed that the two countries should expand integration processes in all spheres and try to remove serious, to his mind, drawbacks.