Jewelry marking became mandatory in Russia

MOSCOW, January 1. /TASS/. Jewelry marking becomes compulsory in Russia from January 1, 2021. The jewelry marking experiment started on December 1 of the last year; the turnover of products without marks is allowed until July 1 of this year.

According to the Russian Ministry of Finance, compulsory marking is aimed at protecting buyers against counterfeit products and increasing the confidence of consumers in the jewelry sector. Consumers will be able to examine data on the product origin and its physicochemical characteristics, the Ministry adds.

The state traceability system will make it possible to efficiently identify potential violators at all phases, from mining of precious metals to production and sale of jewelry, head of the Federal Assay Chamber Yuri Zubarev said earlier.