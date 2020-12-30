Russia’s Ansat-M helicopter with extended flight range makes first flight

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. The new version of the Russian multirole helicopter Ansat with the extended flight range has completed the maiden flight, Rostec company says on Wednesday.

The Ansat-M helicopter is fitted with a new fuel system, new avionic equipment enabling to fly in zero visibility condition, and improved directional stability.

"The new modification has the series of advantages and is planned for deliveries to regional air carriers. I am confident the new aircraft will make its contribution to solution of tasks on improvement of transport accessibility of remote regions of our country," Minister of Industry Denis Manturov noted.

"Ansat is a universal aircraft capable of performing a wide range of tasks, with a huge upside for modernization. The new modification received an enhanced fuel system; an opportunity has appeared to install an extra tank, with the flight range growing from 505 to 800 km as a result. The share of composite materials in the structure was increased by 15% and amounts to 35% - this enabled reducing the helicopter weight and improved its flight performance. Certification tests of the Ansat-M and first supplies are planned for 2021," Industrial Director of Rostec’s aviation cluster Anatoli Serdyukov says.

Polar Air company will be the first customer of the upgraded helicopter version, CEO of Russian Helicopters holding Andrei Boginsky said. Hangarless storage of helicopters has been provided specifically for the company. The air carrier will buy seven helicopters with medical modules, starting from 2021.

Ansat will also undergo enhancement of aerodynamics of antitorque and main rotor blades in future, which will improving maneuvering and reduce noise level in the cabin, and will also increase the maximum takeoff and landing height, cruising speed, and takeoff weight. The helicopter is also planned to be equipped with a new anti-icing system and autopilot next year.

Over 90 Ansat helicopters have been delivered to customers to date.