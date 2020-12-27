Kremlin slams sanctions against Nord Stream-2 as ‘cowboy’ attack

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. The United States’ sanctions against the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline are an uncovered cowboy attack or a hostile takeover, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" program on Rossiya-1 TV channel.

"This is an absolutely uncovered cowboy attack or a hostile takeover. <...> How else could this be called?" Peskov said commenting on the sanctions against Nord Stream-2.

Peskov stressed that the work on the gas pipeline was underway and this project was about to be completed.