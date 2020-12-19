Russia, Saudi Arabia to ink cooperation roadmap in 2021

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Russia and Saudi Arabia plan to adopt a roadmap on trade and economic cooperation, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said at a briefing after holding talks with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman in Riyadh on Saturday.

"Today we have also come to an agreement, and the roadmap enhancing our trade and economic cooperation has been drawn up. We agreed to sign it within the first half of next year," he said.

Novak pointed out that "in 2020, our trade has grown by nearly 60% compared to last year."

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak held a meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman on Saturday within the framework of the Russian-Saudi committee for trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation.