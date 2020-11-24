Russian aviation regulator to subsidize 266 regional routes in 2021

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Air Transport Agency has approved a list of 266 routes for 2021 under the regional air carriage subsidizing program, according to the Agency’s order.

Twenty one airlines plan to make transportation on the year-round basis.

"The Federal Air Transport Agency received 26 applications of air carriers for consideration by the commission, expressing readiness to perform regional transportation along 580 subsidized routes in the total amount of 35.4 bln rubles ($468.6 mln) in 2021," the regulator said.

7.72 bln rubles ($102.2 mln) were allocated for implementation of the program in 2021, with about 70% to be used on routes where Sukhoi Superjet 100 airplanes are used.

"The forecast figure of passengers to be carried under the special tariff is 3.7 mln passengers in the next year," the regulator added.