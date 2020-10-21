Putin call on businesses to abide by anti-coronavirus rules to avoid restrictions

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called on businesses to stay compliant with anti-coronavirus regulations for workplaces in order to avoid even targeted restrictions.

"In fact, targeted measures are justified and they should be applied and will be applied further on, but we have always done so in contact and in dialogue with entrepreneurial community," the president said on Wednesday at a meeting with members of the Board of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP).

Putin assured them that "the government thoroughly evaluates everything ongoing in certain sectors amidst the pandemic."

The president pointed out that the measures in support of small, medium and big businesses were adopted based on analyses of the changing situation in the economy in general and in separate sectors.

"Compliance with the regulations proposed by specialists, physicians, health professionals and sanitary doctors should be strictly monitored at enterprises, since the rhythmic operation of an enterprise will eventually depend on those regulations being strictly abided by, so even targeted restrictions will not be needed if everything is observed," he said adding that "it also includes the operation of enterprises, transport, public spaces and mass gatherings.".