Anti-coronavirus capacity utilization of companies is 50-80% at present, says minister

GELENDZHIK, October 16. /TASS/. Enterprises manufacturing products against the coronavirus are currently utilizing their capacities by 50-80%, Russian Minister of Industry Denis Manturov says on Friday.

"Enterprises are not working in ‘full swing’ now, being demand-driven, and utilize their capacity by 50% or by 80% for some of them. However, even this is enough to cover the domestic market with a surplus and even make export supplies," Manturov said.

The government has earlier introduced a temporary ban on export of non-woven materials and for individual kinds of personal protective equipment, masks and coveralls from the territory of the Eurasian Economic Union in order to be protected against ‘resource scarcity,’ the Minister said. Such ban is lifted now because it is not required, Manturov noted.

The Russian pharmaceutical industry also produces 15 of 21 drugs recommended for coronavirus prophylaxis and treatment in sufficient volumes, he added.