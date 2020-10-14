Putin supports idea authorizing Ukrainian plants to export goods to Russia

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on Wednesday with the proposal of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin authorizing certain Ukrainian enterprises to supply their produce to Russia.

"Let’s consider this is the first step and the goodwill gesture on our part," Putin said, responding to the proposal to give authorization for deliveries to the Russian market for Bratslav company, Barsky machine-building plant and Rubezhansky cardboard mill.

"All right, I agree. Especially if you consider and the government believes this is possible and will not jeopardize our producers, then why not? Good, that’s settled," the President said.

The government will prepare required documents if the President approves the proposal to authorize supplies of goods to Russia for the above companies, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said. "Certainly, interests of our producers will also be observed in full measure. The Ministry of Industry and Trade thoroughly considered the effect of such decision and we will consider later on, how our Ukrainian colleagues will respond to this goodwill gesture," the Prime Minister noted. Russia will proceed from meeting the parity in economic relations of both countries, he added.