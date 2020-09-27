Supporting development of nuclear industry is Russia’s priority - PM

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin congratulated the nuclear industry workers on their professional holiday and assured that support for the industry is an absolute priority for the state.

"The nuclear industry is one of the key sectors in the Russian economy. Supporting and developing it is an absolute priority for the state," he said in an address written to mark the 75th anniversary of the nuclear industry.

Mishustin noted that the industry fulfills strategic tasks related to the country's energy security and its defense capabilities, makes Russia a leader in the world market, makes it possible to apply innovative technologies and developments in all spheres of human life - from nuclear medicine to nuclear icebreakers, and floating nuclear power plants. He thanked the veterans of the nuclear industry, who laid down the industry's traditions and pass them on to the new generations of Russian nuclear workers.