Russia’s government approves three-year draft budget, macro forecast

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. The Russian government approved the draft federal budget for 2021 and for the planning period of 2022 and 2023, as well as a forecast of socio-economic development, the government said on its website.

At a meeting held on September 16, the government approved the draft main directions of customs and tariff regulation for 2021 and for the planning period of 2022-2023. The document established medium-term priorities for regulation in the customs and tariff area, increasing the predictability of the conditions for conducting foreign economic activity and allowing to improve the existing methods of customs administration.

The government also decided to approve the draft guidelines for the unified state monetary policy for 2021 and the period of 2022-2023.