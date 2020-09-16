Russian Direct Investment Fund in talks with South Korea to produce Sputnik V vaccine

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is discussing with the Republic of Korea the possibility of production of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, the negotiations are at their final stage, Head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev told the Russia-24 TV channel.

"The negotiations [on the vaccine production] are at the final stage with [South] Korea as well," he said.

According to him, the RDIF has also reached a number of agreements with China. "Now a real race is underway for these capacities [to produce the vaccine], mainly, American, British companies are trying to engage them. We are very satisfied with the fact that we also agreed upon the production of the Russian vaccine abroad and it will be intended specifically for foreign markets involving foreign production platforms," the head of the RDIF noted.

On August 11, Russia became the first worldwide to register the vaccine against the coronavirus which was named Sputnik V. The preparation was developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Healthcare Ministry and passed clinical trials in June - July. It is based on a known platform previously used for other vaccines. On August 15, the Healthcare Ministry announced the production launch of the preparation.