President Putin agrees to further discuss financial aide distribution to Tatarstan

NOVO-OGAREVO, August 28. / TASS /. Tatarstan is not snubbed by the financial support from the federal center, but if there are issues in this area, they can be further discussed, said Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting on Friday via videoconference with Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov.

Minnikhanov said during the meeting that due to the worsening economic situation this year, the budget revenues of Tatarstan have decreased. According to him, this was partially compensated in May by the first tranche of financial support, but the second tranche was denied to the republic as a donor region. Minnikhanov asked President Putin to provide support "in an objective and fair distribution of financial aid."

"Regarding the distribution of financial aid: Tatarstan is not hurt by this support, we all know this well," President Putin said. "If you think that somewhere you need to pay attention to some specific issues, let us discuss this later at the meeting," the President Putin added.