MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. The dollar rose by 0.9% and reached 76 rubles during the trading session on the Moscow Exchange on Wednesday.

The euro added 0.5% and climbed to 89.61 rubles.

Brent oil futures with delivery in October 2020 gained 0.2% to $45.95 per barrel on the London-based ICE at the same time. WTI oil futures rose by 0.67% to $43.64 a barrel.