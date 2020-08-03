Russia, Venezuela in talks on resuming direct flights, envoy says

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Russia and Venezuela continue discussing the issue of resuming direct flights between Moscow and Caracas, but no particular date has been agreed on, Russian Ambassador to Venezuela Sergei Melik-Bagdasarov told TASS on Tuesday.

"The issue is being considered. There is no date now," the diplomat said.

In May, the ambassador emphasized that the issue of establishing flights between Moscow and Caracas had been considered for a long time but it was early to speak about the date and parameters of launching direct flights amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Media reports said citing Venezuelan Minister for Tourism and Foreign Trade Felix Plasencia that the sides had made progress on solving this issue.