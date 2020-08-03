Russia’s further economic recovery can be unstable - Central Bank

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. Russia’s further gradual economic recovery may be unstable amid restrained consumer behavior, the Central Bank said in its report on monetary policy.

According to the Bank of Russia, further gradual economic recovery can be unsustainable due to the decline in income, restrained consumer behavior, cautious business sentiments, as well as restrictions on the part of external demand.

"Taking into account these factors, according to our forecast, GDP will decline by 4.5-5.5% this year," the regulator said.

Earlier, head of the regulator Elvira Nabiullina noted that after a pandemic of a new coronavirus infection the Russian economy could recover in more than 1.5 years. At the same time, the regulator does not yet see the need for additional measures to support the economy. The Central Bank expects that the revival of the national economy will not "fizzle out" in the fourth quarter and the recovery will continue.