Euro reaches 88 rubles first time from March 30 - trading data

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. The euro added 1.56% and climbed to 88 rubles during the trading session on the Moscow Exchange on Friday, according to trading data.

The euro was at such level last time on March 30 of this year.

The euro decelerated later on to the increase by 1.13% and was traded at 87.63 rubles. The dollar rose by 1.6% to 74.34 rubles at the same time.

Brent oil futures prices with settlement in October 2020 dropped by 0492% to $43.04 a barrel on the London-based ICE today. The WTI oil was traded at $39.76 a barrel, down 0.4%.