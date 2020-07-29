Wait for obtaining construction permit in Russia cut by 90% in five years

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. The time of obtaining construction permits by Russian enterprises went down ten-fold in the past five years and currently stands at 150-200 days on average, General Director of the Agency for Strategic Initiatives (ASI) Svetlana Chupsheva said at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Wednesday.

"We have launched a national investment climate rating, which has been measured in regions for five years already, and we see positive dynamics. It used to take at least 1,500 days to obtain construction permits, and 1,500 days as well to connect into electricity grid, whereas today (as five years passed) the longest period across the country is 150-200 days," she said.

ASI General Director believes that it means cooperation of businesses with regional authorities, municipalities on investment projects launch, on support measures and required infrastructure to be received "is comparable from region to region and approaches the best international and Russian practices."

ASI jointly with business integrations prepares each year a national rating of the state of investment climate in Russian regions, which assesses the efforts of regional authorities on creation of favorable conditions for doing business and reveals best practices, whereas its results encourage competition for investment at the regional level. In 2019, Moscow was rated first, followed by Tatarstan and the Tula Region.