Dollar surpasses 71 rubles on the Moscow Exchange first time since May 28

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. The dollar on the Moscow Exchange grew by 1.5% and reached 71.01 rubles.

The last time the dollar was above 71 rubles on May 28.

As of 14:10 Moscow time, the dollar was trading at 71.03 rubles (+1.5%). At the same time, the euro rose by 1.2% to 79.6 rubles.

The Russian ruble is getting cheaper against the dollar and the euro amid falling oil prices. Brent oil on London’s ICE exchange fell by 1% to $41.42 per barrel. The price of WTI crude oil dropped by 1.3%, reaching $39.3 per barrel.