Russia to extend preferential trade regime with Moldova, says Dodon

CHISINAU, June 25. /TASS/. Russian authorities have agreed to extend duty-free treatment for Moldovan exporters, as well as to provide additional privileges for transport companies, the republic’s President Igor Dodon said following a meeting with Deputy Chief of Staff of the Russian President’s Executive Office, Special Presidential Representative for the Development of Trade and Economic Relations with Moldova Dmitry Kozak in Moscow on Thursday.

"Russia agreed to extend preferences on duty-free supplies of Moldovan goods, which means that starting July 1 of this year Moldovan fruits, vegetables, preserved food and wine products will be supplied to the Russian market free of customs duties, which will enable Moldovan producers to save at least 20-25 mln euro per year," Dodon wrote on his Facebook page.

Russia will also consider the possibility of providing assistance in the form of diesel fuel to agriculture producers affected by the drought this year, he added.