New list of goods banned for export in Russia will come into effect on June 13

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. The renewed list of goods the export of which is limited to Russia will come into effect on June 13, the Economic Development Ministry said on Tuesday.

Earlier the list was approved by the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

"In order to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection, the commission’s board was instructed to further clarify the list of goods prohibited for export. In particular, it refers to the need to limit the export of goods used for the production of personal protective equipment and lift the ban on other textile materials, the shortage of which is absent (oilcloth, cotton wool, adhesive plasters and other products). The relevant decision was made by the board of the commission and will enter into force on June 13, 2020, "the ministry said in a statement.

The report notes that at the last meeting of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission, which took place a week ago, the parties discussed the progress in eliminating the most sensitive obstacles and ensuring equal conditions for access to the market of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

In particular, the Russian side raised the issue of the need to ensure equal conditions for Kazakhstan to get access to the market of agricultural machinery and equipment produced in the EAEU. To organize an operational study and remove barriers, the parties agreed to hold monthly consultations at the level of deputy ministers of the economy. On behalf of Russia, this area of activities will be supervised by First Deputy Minister of Economic Development Mikhail Babich.

The next meeting of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission will be held on June 26, 2020. Deputy Prime Ministers will discuss a wide range of aspects such as customs and tariff, non-tariff, customs regulation, foreign trade and industrial policy.