Russian Travel Industry Union not expecting price hikes for tours in 2020

The domestic tourist traffic will recover by August in absence of the second wave of the coronavirus spread, Yuri Barzykin said
MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. There will be no price hike for package tours and routes in 2020, Vice President of the Russian Travel Industry Union Yuri Barzykin said in an interview with the Zvezda TV Channel.

"Will the package tours and routes become more expensive this year? No, they will not be more costly," he said.

The domestic tourist traffic will recover by August in absence of the second wave of the coronavirus spread, Barzykin said. "However, according to estimates of specialists, the traffic will decline on the domestic market from 30% to 50%, although the outbound tourism will not operate," he added.

Individual openings will take place on the outbound tourism market by August and by fall, the expert said. "Most probably, this will be the Mediterranean Region and Turkey," he noted. "I believe Europe will start opening for us by the end of the year, by the Alpine skiing season. Losses will also be huge but the outbound market will start recovering by the year-end," Barzykin said.

"The recovery [of the tourist market] will take from 12 to 18 months in general terms," he added.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
Ex-German chancellor emphasizes need to review sanctions amid pandemic
According to Gerhard Schroeder "given the current situation on the global market, where there is a need to facilitate the economic recovery, the path of mutual sanctions is indeed a wrong one"
Press review: How hard has Russian GDP been hit and Kiev still seeking NATO, EU membership
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, May 28
Animosity between Russia and Poland not normal, lawmaker says
According to the parliamentarian, the issues creating the tensions have to do with speculations about World War II events and the territorial integrity of Ukraine
Russian paratroopers receive over 160 latest combat vehicles since start of year
They include the latest BMD-4M airborne infantry fighting vehicles and BTR-MDM ‘Rakushka’ armored personnel carriers
Most of UN Security Council members rejected US, UK idea to discuss Hong Kong — diplomat
"This awkward move was not supported by clear majority of Council members," Dmitry Polyansky said
No hope for herd immunity following antibodies survey, scientist says
According to the study, only 12% to 12.5% of screened Muscovites have coronavirus antibodies in their blood
Second modernized Tu-22M3M bomber tested on hypersonic speeds — source
Preliminary trials are scheduled for completion in 2020
Anti-vaccine lobby grows around the globe, says WHO representative
According to her, the healthcare system cannot fight this phenomenon alone
Ceasefire in Libya failed completely, situation continues to deteriorate, says diplomat
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that thanks to massive outside aid, the balance of powers has changed
Events in Minnesota expose human rights problems in US — Russian foreign ministry
Moscow called upon Washington to thoroughly investigate the incident
Victory Day parade rehearsal to begin on June 8
The first rehearsal in Moscow will take place on June 17
Moldova asks Russia to resume talks on loan agreement
Russia had agreed to extend a 200 mln euro loan to Moldova but the republic’s Constitutional Court later blocked it, behind which, according to Dodon, was the pro-European opposition seeking a regime change
Opening borders to foreigners has not been discussed yet — Kremlin
The Kremlin spokesman recalled that on May 6 Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to hash over the details of a gradual withdrawal of restrictions, imposed over the pandemic
Kremlin chides ‘regrettable’ EU ban on allies asking Russia for humanitarian aid
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier for The Global Times that some Western countries were prohibited by their allies from seeking Russia's assistance in fighting the coronavirus pandemic
Shipbuilders deliver latest Borei-A nuclear-powered sub to Russian Navy
The submarine commander noted that the crew had fully studied and mastered the ship during the sea trials and was ready to start accomplishing assigned missions
Snowden’s residence permit automatically extended until June 15
Later, a decision will be made about whether it should be extended by three more years
Russia considers using heavy drones to control Arctic borders
Border Guard Service Head Vladimir Kulishov's interview for TASS was timed for Russia’s Border Guards Day celebrated on May 28
US deals blow to international cooperation in healthcare — Russian diplomat
The comment was made following US President Donald Trump’s decision to terminate his country’s ties with the World Health Organization (WHO)
WHO is assessing damage done by US actions — envoy in Russia
US President Donald Trump said on Friday his country was terminating its relationship with the World Health Organization
Elon Musk will need more than 10,000 missiles to nuke Mars — Roscosmos
Earlier, Musk proposed an ambitious idea to terraform Mars by bombarding the planet’s poles with a large number of nuclear weapons
US Department of State statements are counterfeit, not dinars seized in Malta - ministry
The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that dinars printed by Russia's Goznak needed to ensure sustainable operation of Libya's economy
US sanctions will not stop work at Iranian facilities under nuclear deal, says Zakharova
She stressed that the pressure on Iran had highlighted the United States’ inability to effectively cope with complex tasks
EU, US refuse to take part in Belgrade conference on COVID-19 attended by Russia and China
Earlier, representatives of Western states in Serbia accused Russia and China of attempts to expand their influence during the pandemic
Russia reports biggest coronavirus daily death toll so far
On Friday, 232 new coronavirus deaths ere reported in past 24 hours
US seeks to blame other countries for harm to global security it causes, says diplomat
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova explained that Washington systematically works on dismantling the strategic security, citing the US withdrawal from the New START treaty and the Treaty on Open Skies
Japanese PM Abe not to attend 75th Victory Parade in Moscow, reports say
Instead of visiting Moscow, the Japanese Prime Minister plans to attend the G7 Summit that will take place in the US in late June
Russia’s air group in Syria to get additional facilities, water area under new deal
Russia and Syria inked an agreement for a term of 49 years on deploying the Russian air task force at the Hmeymim air base
Most of COVID patients have blood type A, says Russian health official
Every second coronavirus patient in Russia has no symptoms, according to the official
Russia records 30% rise in daily coronavirus deaths
The previous high of 174 was reported on May 26 and 28
Russia’s coronavirus cases near 400,000
Russia’s coronavirus death toll rose by 181 to 4,555 in the past day
US breaks all ties with WHO, will no longer finance it — Trump
"We have detailed the reforms that it [the WHO] must make and engaged with them directly but they have refused to act," he said
Russia, India must avoid involvement in China-US standoff, says expert
Such measures as the introduction of protectionist barriers, sanctions and accelerated pullout of US manufacturing operations from China are possible in the future, according to a pundit
Russia begins construction of the first PAK DA strategic bomber - sources
The final assembly of the entire machine should be complete in 2021
Russian scientists offer new version of Moon’s origin through computer modelling
As the Roscosmos specialist noted, the Moon is only 13 million years younger than the Earth whose age is estimated at 4.5 billion years
Russian figure-skating teen prodigy chalks up third-time Guinness World record
This is Trusova’s third entry into the Guinness Book of World Records as she previously was noted for performing the quad toe loop jump and a quad toe lutz
No changes in plans to complete Nord Stream 2 construction — Kremlin
According to the spokesman, sanctions against the project are unfair competition and run counter to international laws
North Korea one of few countries who dodged COVID-19 epidemic, Russian envoy says
At the same time, North Koreans will probably be the only nation in the world who will not get a collective immunity to the disease, Alexander Matsegora said
Russian researchers discover hematite production method thanks to Martian chemistry
The scientists analyzed a reaction that takes place on Mars after collisions with asteroids
Press review: Turkish air power threatens Haftar and China vows to tackle US meddling
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, May 27
High jumper Lysenko may be slapped with 8-year suspension, says Russian anti-doping chief
A case was opened against him at World Athletics in connection with the falsification of doping test documents
Russian latest amphibious assault ship holds artillery firings during Baltic Sea trials
The Pyotr Morgunov is the largest in its class and displaces 5,000 tonnes
Moscow to reopen all retail, allow visiting parks on schedule from June 1
Moscow is ready for the Victory Parade which will take place on June 24 this year, the mayor confirmed
Russian fighter jets scrambled to intercept US bombers over Black Sea
After the Russian fighters approached, the US aircraft changed their flight course, according to an official statement
Ex-German chancellor calls for resolving differences with Russia through dialogue
"We need cooperation, not confrontation between the European Union and Russia", Gerhard Schroeder said
US policy to quit int’l treaties to go global — expert
According to the pundit, the ideology that dominates the US now is that treaties are more of a constrain in the changing world
Russia needs to determine final position on US withdrawal from Open Skies Treaty - Putin
Russian President said that It is important for the entire world as well
Press review: Moscow-Berlin hacker controversy and Russia monitoring NATO subs in Arctic
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, May 29
Restrictions to stay in Moscow until COVID-19 vaccine is ready — mayor
According to the executive order, the self-isolation regime, digital passes and other restrictions in the capital city will be in force until June 14
Some countries charge fees to extend visas to those stuck there amid pandemic — diplomat
Many people stuck in foreign countries have no money at all, the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman stressed
US to restrict entry for Chinese postgraduates, scientists — White House
US Secretary of State was tasked with deciding on whether to annul the visas of those who already arrived to the United States
Russian Black Sea Fleet sub to return to combat patrols off Syria in July
TASS has no official confirmation of the information yet
