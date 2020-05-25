Putin demands to minimize real sector investment cuts of Russian Railways

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. The reduction of real sector investments of Russian Railways should be minimized, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday at the meeting with the company’s chief executive Oleg Belozerov.

"It is possible [to reduce investments — TASS] into design, I agree. Concerning the real sector, it is desirable to minimize cuts," the head of state said.

"I request your colleagues and you to thoroughly analyze capabilities in terms of amounts of investments once again," Putin said.

Railways are the key direction of transport for Russia, considering its territory, the head of state noted. "This has historically evolved this way in terms of the freight traffic and its significance for the economy on the whole," he added.