Russian Railways suspends domestic train routes due to declining demand

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Federal Passenger Company, a subsidiary of Russia’s railroad monopoly Russian Railways, will change the frequency of train services inside the country, with some train routes suspended due to the lack of demand, a representative of the company told reporters on Wednesday.

"Due to decreasing passenger throughput amid the current unfavorable epidemiologic situation the frequency of certain trains running inside the country will change. Part of trains that are not in demand now will be temporarily suspended," the company said.