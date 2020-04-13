Yakutia expects $2.7 billion in investments in Arctic projects

The Russian government has put together requirements for investment projects in the Arctic zone, where infrastructure facilities may be subsidized. Businesses, putting at least 300 million rubles ($4 million) into Arctic projects, may receive non-refundable subsidies of up to 20% of the investments. From April 15, the Ministry for the Development of the Far East and Arctic will embark on the selection of the Arctic projects, which will receive state incentives for the creation of the infrastructure.

"The amount of expected investments in promising Arctic projects in Yakutia, which may be cleared for the infrastructure support, is more than 200 billion rubles, of which more than 30% are private investments," the press service said. "The projects will offer more than 2,000 new jobs."

The biggest projects have to do with deposits' development: the Tomtor deposit of rare metals, the Tirekhtyakh alluvial tin deposit, the Prognoz silver deposit (Polymetal), the Kuchus gold deposit and the Molodinskoye and Ebelyakhskoye diamond deposits (Almazy Anabara), the press service added.