G20 Energy talks end, oil production reduction was not discussed, sources say

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. The negotiations of the G20 energy ministers, which lasted 5.5 hours via videoconferencing, is over, the countries signed the final communiquee despite disagreements, two sources participating in the meeting told TASS.

"The meeting ended with successful agreements," one of the sources said. The second source confirmed the completion of the meeting.

Earlier, TASS sources reported that the meeting was delayed due to contradictions between ministers regarding the assessment of the situation on the oil market. In particular, the UK asked to soften the rhetoric of the communique, urging not to dramatize the crisis in the oil market.

Another TASS source noted that no agreements on oil production cuts were reached, since this issue was not even raised.

The meeting of the G20 energy ministers held via videoconferencing on Friday became the extension of the OPEC+ online conference held on Thursday.

On the night from Thursday to Friday, OPEC+ countries agreed to cut oil production by 10 mln barrels per day in May-June. Production restrictions will stay in place until May 2022, but to a lesser extent. According to the OPEC + plan, each of the 23 participating countries should reduce production by 23% in comparison with the level of production of October 2018. The exceptions are Russia and Saudi Arabia. These two countries will reduce production on equal terms from 11 mln bpd to 8.5 mln bpd. The final conclusion of the transaction was prevented by the position of Mexico, which refused to reduce production by the proposed 400,000 bpd, but agreed to do it only by 100,000 bpd.