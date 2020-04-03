Oil price of about $42 a barrel is comfortable, Putin says

NOVO-OGAREVO, April 3. /TASS/. Russia is against too high and too low oil price and believes the price of about $42 a barrel is comfortable, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"We have never endeavored for the prices to be too high and want to avoid the situation when the prices will be too low. This is clear why: our budget was made up on the basis of $42 per barrel and we feel ourselves quite comfortably around this figure," the Russian leader said.

Russia has always spoken up and will continue advocating the long-term stability of the oil market and addressing positions of both producers and consumers of energy resources, Putin added.