Aeroflot will suspend flights to Hungary, Egypt, Lebanon

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. Russian flagship air carrier Aeroflot is to suspend flights to Egypt, Lebanon and Hungary amid the spread of the coronavirus, the airline said in a statement on its website. The airline will also reduce the number of flights to Belarus and Armenia.

Flights to Cairo will be suspended from March 22 until the end of the month, flights to Beirut - from March 18 to 22, and flights to Budapest from March 23 to April 30.

The frequency of flights to Minsk and Yerevan will be reduced until April 30.

Amid the spread of coronavirus, Russia temporarily restricted entry into its territory for foreigners and persons without Russian citizenship, including those arriving from Belarus, from March 18 to May 1. Earlier on Wednesday, it became known that from March 20, Russia will impose restrictions on flights to the US, the UK and the UAE.

Aeroflot is the only Russian carrier that operates direct scheduled flights to the United States (including Washington, New York, Miami, etc.). Outside Europe, Aeroflot continues to fly to the United Arab Emirates, Iran, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, India, the Maldives and several other countries.