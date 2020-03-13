Russia’s Energy Ministry does not see conditions for new OPEC+ deal right now

KOSTROMA, March 13. /TASS/. The possibility of concluding a new OPEC+ deal was not discussed on March 12 at a meeting of Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak with oil companies, he said on Friday. He added that he does not see conditions for a new agreement at the moment due to the actions of OPEC partners.

"We did not discuss this. We do not see conditions for such proposals (on a new agreement - TASS). We do not see conditions forming. You see how OPEC participants behave, therefore, movement is hardly possible against this background," Novak said.