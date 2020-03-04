Putin says economic situation not ideal, but stability serves basis for development

Putin compared the current climate with the situation back in 2000, when 42 million Russians lived below the poverty line and public debt stood at $145 billion, and the gold and foreign exchange reserves totaled a meager $12.5 billion.

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. The current economic situation in Russia is far from ideal, Russian President Vladimir Putin has acknowledged in an interview for the TASS project entitled "20 Questions with Vladimir Putin".

"There was no end in sight, it was unclear how to sort it out," he recalled. "Pensions and real incomes have risen considerably, while those living below the poverty line totaled 13.5 million, two-thirds less than 20 years ago," he pointed out.

"This does not mean that everything is fine today. Not at all. On the contrary," he emphasized. "People don’t make comparisons with what it was like before, when it was bad, but rather with how good it is supposed to be in the future. When they see that their desires are not fulfilled, they feel let down. Frankly speaking, I agree with this perspective."

He shared his vision of the difference between economic stability and stagnation.

"All in all, stability is always the foundation for development, while stagnation is basically backpedaling, without any development. That is the main difference," Putin stated.

Episode 8 of the video interview is available at https://putin.tass.ru/en.