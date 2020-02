MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Russia’s Central Bank decided to leave its outlook on Russia’s GDP growth in 2020 at 1.5-2% with a gradual increase to 2-3% in 2022, the regulator said in a press release following its first board meeting this year on Friday.

"The Bank of Russia has left the 2020-2022 GDP growth forecast unchanged. The GDP growth rate will gradually increase from 1.5-2.0% in 2020 to 2-3% in 2022," the press release said.