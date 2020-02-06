Russian, US companies interested in expanding cooperation in energy sector, says Minister

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Russian and American energy companies are interested in expanding cooperation and fulfilment of Russia’s investment potential, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said after a meeting with US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan.

"Russian Energy Ministry is ready to resume dialogue with the US side in the energy sector, including on potential areas of cooperation such as the environment and analysis of the situation on the oil and gas market, as well as interaction on international platforms, including the G20, provided there is a constructive approach on the part of our partners," Novak said as quoted by the Energy Ministry.

"We welcome cooperation at the corporate level - the work of the companies of our countries shows their interest in expanding cooperation and fulfilment of our investment potential," Novak said.

Russian-US energy cooperation has stalled due to Washington’s sanctions policy. In particular, US sectoral sanctions prohibit investment and technological cooperation on projects to develop the Russian offshore zone, including the Arctic.

The most recent US sanctions have halted the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which is almost complete. The White House has lately threatened with new sanctions against the gas project and Russian state oil company Rosneft over the company’s cooperation with Venezuela.