More than 83 mln tourists visit Hainan in 2019

HAIKOU, January 9. /TASS/. More than 83 mln Chinese and foreign tourists visited the province of Hainan in 2019, according to the data provided by the local tourism authorities, Xinhua reported.

The relevant indicator was increased by 9% compared to 2018. A total number of foreign tourists on Hainan increased by 12.4% in 2019 reaching 1.42 mln. Last year, Hainan gained 105 billion yuan from tourism (about $15 billion).

In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province. By 2050, according to the authorities, the island should become a unique international cluster with an advanced economy, developed tourism, top-notch scientific, technical and financial potential, and modern medicine. The branches of the best universities and offices of the most powerful corporations in the world will be located on the Island of Hainan.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.