Russia making progress in SSJ100 supplies talks with some countries, says Rostec

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Russia is negotiating the supplies of SSJ100 jets with countries in different regions and has made substantial progress with some of them, Director for International Cooperation and Regional Policy of the defense and technology company Rostec Viktor Kladov said in an interview with TASS.

"We are negotiating SSJ100 supplies with representatives of several countries in various regions. The projects are at various maturity stages," he said.

Russia is proactive in the talks with Arab countries on civil jets, including on SSJ100, Kladov said. "We have had substantial progress with some states in reaching agreements on SSJ100," he added.

Asked whether Norway is an interesting market for SSJ100, Kladov said: "Why not?"