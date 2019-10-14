Putin to visit Saudi Arabia to discuss oil prices, situation in Syria

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is to pay state visit to Saudi Arabia on Monday, where he is to hold talks with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters.

The talks’ agenda includes coordination of actions to stabilize oil prices, the situation in Syria and the Persian Gulf region, as well as a Palestinian-Israeli settlement.

"Issues of further coordination of joint activities for purposes of stabilization on the global hydrocarbon market will be highlighted during negotiations," the official said.

"Extension of the agreement in the OPEC+ format on reduction of oil production volumes was managed to be agreed until March of the next year with the proactive role of Russia and Saudi Arabia," he said.

According to Ushakov, the Russian and Saudi leaders will also discuss multifaceted cooperation in various areas, including energy, agriculture, industry, as well as military-technical cooperation and cultural and humanitarian exchanges.

As the presidential aide said, the leaders are expected to "thoroughly exchange views on relevant topics on the international agenda with an emphasis on the situation in the region of the Middle East and North Africa."

"There will be a discussion about the situation in Syria, in the Persian Gulf, in Yemen, as well as about the Palestinian-Israeli settlement," he added.

The Kremlin spokesman said the visit’s program also included Putin’s participation in the first meeting of the Russian-Saudi Economic Council, a conversation with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud.

The next day, October 15, Putin will pay a state visit to the United Arab Emirates.

According to the presidential aide, about 30 documents will be signed following the visit of the Russian leader, including both interdepartmental and commercial agreements.

The presidential aide also recalled that the last visit of the Russian president to Saudi Arabia took place in February 2007, while Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud paid a visit to Russia in October 2017 for the first time in Russian history. Ushakov underlined that Putin and King Salman keep in contact over the phone, while the Russian president additionally holds regular meetings with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud.

The Russian leader also last visited the UAE in 2007.