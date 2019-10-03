Russian Energy Ministry notes slowdown in oil demand compared to 2018

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Energy noted a slowdown in oil demand growth, in 2019 it will increase by 1-1.1 mln barrels against 1.5 mln barrels in 2018, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said at the forum Russian Energy Week.

"We see that this year, compared to 2018, under the influence of various factors, oil demand will be significantly lower," he said, noting that the demand growth will amount to 1-1.1 mln barrels per day, while that last year, it amounted to 1.5 mln barrels per day.