Russian energy minister says Nord Stream 2 project’s route expected to remain unchanged

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russia’s Energy Ministry expects the Nord Stream 2 project to be implemented in the applied variant despite the delay with Denmark’s issue of permit, Minister Alexander Novak said at a session of the Russian Energy Week on Wednesday.
"The project is being implemented, we are expecting the decision of the Kingdom of Denmark on issuance of permit. Clearly, there are other options in case of the lack of such a permission as well, the only thing is that the project will be slightly more expensive and will take longer to be implemented. Nevertheless, we still expect the project to be implemented in the route, on which permission request was applied. We see no grounds for failing to issue such a permission," he said.