More than half of adult Russians used remote banking services in 2018, says Central Bank

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. More than a half of Russia’s adult population (55.2%) used the remote access to bank accounts in 2018, compared to 45.1% a year earlier, press service of the Bank of Russia said on Tuesday.

42.8% of Russian adults among those not using remote services on a going basis are ready to start using the remote access to financial services regularly if they have such an opportunity, the regulator said. The share of population having the opportunity of transfer money with the aid of the mobile phone or satellite communications within fifteen minutes increased in 2018 to 54.7% vs. 36% in 2017.

The share of cashless payments added 8.2 percentage points and reached 55.6% (including use of payment cards) in respect of purchases within the total volume of retail trade, public catering and services.

The number of banks providing services of opening the second and subsequent accounts without client’s arrival at offices increased from 78 to 105 in 2018.

Offices of credit institutions dropped from 35,000 to 31,800, the Central Bank said. The reduction rate for this indicator accelerated and amounted to 10.5% in 2018.

The share of the adult population having active credits or loans from credit or noncredit financial organizations added one percent over the year and totaled 28%, the regulator says. The principal debt amount for such institutions grew by 22.5% to 15 bln rubles ($222.4 mln). The overdue debt of individuals to credit institutions declined by 10.5% to 760 bln rubles ($11.4 bln), the Central Bank reports.