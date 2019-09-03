Russian-US trade turnover tops $13.8 bln in 1H 2019

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. The Russian-US trade turnover totaled $13.8 bln in first six months of this year, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said in an interview with Izvestia newspaper published on Tuesday, adding that American businessmen are still interested in the Russian market despite sanctions.

"Bilateral trade turnover with the US is rising gradually. In 2018, it gained 13% to $27.5 bln (compared with $24 bln in 2017). Positive dynamics has maintained this year as well as trade amounted to $13.8 bln in six months," he said.

Despite the tightening of the US’ policy, "American businessmen are demonstrating the intention to stay on the Russian market that is profitable for them," as well as displaying readiness to participate actively in relevant multi-sided events, such as St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) and Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), the diplomat said.

Moreover, Antonov noted the fact that Russia is becoming increasingly attractive for Americans as a tourist destination, adding that the 2018 FIFA World Cup has become a strong example of that as the US took the second spot in terms of the number of tourists after China.

The tourist flow between Alaska and Russia’s Far East makes the bulk of the total flow of Americans to Russia, the diplomat said. He also urged to resume regular direct flights between Alaska’s Anchorage and the Far Eastern cities of Russia. Currently those flights are seasonal.