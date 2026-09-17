Many African countries expressing interest in Kalashnikov products — company

PRETORIA, September 17. /TASS/. A large number of potential customers from African countries are expressing interest in Russia’s Kalashnikov Group products, which have demonstrated high effectiveness in real combat conditions, Director of the Kalashnikov Group Division for the Export of Drones and Loitering Munitions Leonid Rokeakh told TASS at the Africa Aerospace and Defense (AAD) exhibition in South Africa.

"Representatives from many African countries are showing interest in Kalashnikov Group products. We conducted a large number of negotiations during the exhibition in South Africa and at other events attended by delegations from African countries. I am confident that these negotiations will be successful and that our customer base will continue to expand," Rokeakh said.

According to him, the group’s products – including precision-guided munitions and tactical-class unmanned reconnaissance aircraft – are highly effective in combat conditions. "Thanks to their performance characteristics, ease of training and use, and low price, these products are very attractive to customers, especially in African countries, which generally do not have a large number of highly qualified personnel and whose military budgets are lower than those of some market leaders. Therefore, for African countries, this is a very useful and effective weapon system that allows them to perform many tasks that some countries carry out using more expensive equipment," he noted.

Rokeakh reported that the company’s line of loitering munitions has been expanded with a new product – the Kub-10ME. "We now cover all ranges up to 120 km. We can engage any type of target – manpower, stationary, mobile, and surface targets, as well as targets protected by electronic warfare systems. Our armor-piercing munitions with 3-16 kg warheads allow us to carry this out very effectively," he added.

As part of Rosoboronexport’s joint exhibit in South Africa, Kalashnikov showcased a system that includes the Skat-350M reconnaissance drone and the Kub-2ME loitering munition. The company is also showing its latest reconnaissance and strike system featuring the Rus-PE guided munition.

The Africa Aerospace and Defense international exhibition is taking place in Pretoria at the Waterkloof Centurion Air Force Base from September 16-20.