Russian air defenses down six Ukrainian drones Saturday

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed six Ukrainian UAVs over the Belgorod, Kursk, and Rostov regions, as well as over the Republic of Crimea, on Saturday, the Defense Ministry has said.

"During the day, from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Moscow time (5:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. GMT), air defenses intercepted and destroyed six Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over the Belgorod, Kursk, and Rostov regions and the Republic of Crimea," the news release reads.